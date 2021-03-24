Alabama law enforcement, local activist respond to recent mass shootings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many law enforcement officers believe the force is like a family, no matter which city you serve.

That’s why departments all over the country are feeling the weight of these recent shootings.

Everette Johnson, the the President of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police, says police officers know whenever they put that badge on and leave for the day, it could be their last.

He commends the entire Boulder Police Department for their heroic actions, especially officer Eric Talley who lost his life.

“We as law enforcement value life incredibly so, and for events like this to happen is obviously tragic,” Johnson said.

It’s been a very deadly week in the U.S., at least seven mass shootings in the last seven days.

Johnson says these tragedies are what they train for.

“The way we approach these situations changed dramatically after Columbine. Now, officers are trained to go in, not wait on specialized units to end the aggressor’s movements or attack. What more could have happened if the officers had not responded quickly and we’re waiting on specialized units to mobilize?”

Nancy McCall is a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, whose mission is to end gun violence, not gun ownership.

She says work can be done to minimize these tragedies.

“It’s just another data point to show how urgent our gun violence crisis is in this country. That you can’t go shopping for groceries without endangering your life,” McCall said.

McCall says she hopes the Senate passes the bill, requiring background checks for all gun sales, not just the ones in licensed shops.

“If you go to one of the gun shops in town, they have to do a FBI background check on you. Private sales are not covered under that and it’s a huge loophole,” she explained.

But she added, AR-15 assault rifles, like the one used in the Colorado attack Monday shouldn’t be sold to private citizens.

“I know people who actually own them, I don’t know why, I don’t know why you would want to own this kind of a gun. I would absolutely support prohibition of these kind of high capacity, high killing machine weapons,” McCall said.

We did reach out to Senator Tommy Tuberville and Senator Richard Shelby to find out their opinion on the background check bill, but did not hear back.

