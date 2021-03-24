Advertisement

A year fighting COVID-19 leaves US hospitals in shambles, report finds

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From burned-out medical staff to frustration over vaccine supplies, a new government report paints a dire picture of America’s health care system after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the report released Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general, more than 300 hospitals across the country were surveyed in late February on how the pandemic has impacted them.

Hospitals reported that long hours, more shifts, time away from family and increased responsibilities caused by the pandemic left staff “exhausted, mentally fatigued and sometimes experiencing possible PTSD.”

Some administrators also pointed to the increased deaths, including among co-workers.

Others said since hospital employees were the only people permitted to be present at the time of a patient’s death due to pandemic restrictions, it took a significant toll on medical teams.

Administrators also sounded alarms over patients putting off routine care and checkups, including cancer screenings and cardiology tests.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Victims in Geneva County fatal crash were Florida juveniles
Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
NO Lines at Enterprise vaccine clinic
Walk right in and get a vaccine shot at Enterprise clinic

Latest News

The accident happened at the Washington Street and South Oates intersection.
Dothan City Schools bus involved in an accident
The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
WRGX First News at 4
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer Days Are Ahead
U.S. Women's National Soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce joined the president and...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap