Advertisement

Wreck in Geneva County claims life

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A deadly wreck Tuesday morning in Geneva County claimed at least one life.

News 4′s Maggie DesRosiers was on the scene a short time after it happened.

It happened at the intersection of County Road 4 and State Highway 103.

That’s south of Slocomb and north of Graceville near Fadette.

We are told a car ran a stop sign and ran under an 18-wheeler.

The car then caught fire.

At large amount of diesel fuel spilled in the roadway so acting Geneva County EMA Director – Sheriff Tony Helms was notified of the crash.

Fadette Fire and Rescue, Slocomb Fire Rescue, Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies, Slocomb Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were all on the scene assisting.

Survival Flight was called but was later canceled.

We hope to have more information from Alabama State Troopers, who are in charge of the investigation, later today.

Another deadly crash happened just miles north of this location weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Cody Haney booking photo.
Police: This man stole personal information
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed starting today for roundabout replacement
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Gas prices across the nation are climbing.
Why are gas prices climbing?

Latest News

Deadly Geneva County Wreck
Geneva County Fatal Wreck
UAB Doctors reflect on last year, fighting COVID-19
(Source: WTVY)
Main Street Enterprise hosts town hall meeting
State lawmakers look to increase salaries for math, science teachers