Wreck in Geneva County claims life

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A deadly wreck Tuesday morning in Geneva County claimed at least one life.

News 4′s Maggie DesRosiers was on the scene a short time after it happened.

It happened at the intersection of County Road 4 and State Highway 103.

That’s south of Slocomb and north of Graceville near Fadette.

We are told a car ran a stop sign and ran under an 18-wheeler.

The car then caught fire.

At large amount of diesel fuel spilled in the roadway so acting Geneva County EMA Director – Sheriff Tony Helms was notified of the crash.

Fadette Fire and Rescue, Slocomb Fire Rescue, Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies, Slocomb Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were all on the scene assisting.

Survival Flight was called but was later canceled.

We hope to have more information from Alabama State Troopers, who are in charge of the investigation, later today.

Another deadly crash happened just miles north of this location weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.