Warmer With Rain Chances At Times

SYNOPSIS – Rain moves in for the first part of the overnight, especially for areas north and west. Don’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, but slightly better rain chances will hold off until Wednesday night. We’ll jump into the middle 80s Thursday, with another rain chance early Friday.

TONIGHT – Rain likely, especially early. Low near 58°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny, an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High near 78°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms. Low near 62°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 84° 10%

FRI: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly sunny. Low: 68° High: 80° 40% early

SAT: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 67° High: 87° 10%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 80° 60%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 71° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

