UAB Doctors reflect on last year, fighting COVID-19

By Bethany Davis WSFA
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -There’s no question this past year has been tough, full of grief and some of the hardest work medical workers have ever experienced.

It’s also taught them the power of perseverance, and how far a strong will can take you.

“I think there’s a lot to be proud of,” said UAB’s Dr. Selwyn Vickers, looking back at the challenges and stresses he faced over the last year that was anything but usual.

“The number of patients we saw and, and calling in extra teams, our ID teams and our pulmonary teams were pushed, I think in many ways beyond some limit to take care of our patients that have a high burden of disease,” Vickers added.

“We didn’t really even know what this virus was just over a year ago,” said Director of the Infectious Disease division Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo

Marrazzo is amazed at all that’s been done in the past 12 months.

“We were struggling mightily with trying to line up adequate diagnostic testing, and even to get accurate diagnostic testing,” Marrazzo said. “People were being told that they had to stay home from work. And we were arranging places for people who had to come into the hospital or to stay, people were afraid to go home to their families, if they had spent the night for example, in the intensive care unit or the emergency department.”

Now, Marrazzo senses the end of the pandemic.

“I’m also really grateful to everybody in the community who complied and tried really hard to protect us from this infection mask-wearing social distancing. hygiene got us really far,” Marrazzo added.

But the finish line isn’t quite in sight just yet.

“We’re running down the field, we’re at the 10-yard line, we don’t want to spike the ball before we get into the end zone,” Vickers explained.

Vickers said we’ll have to keep following the rules a little while longer.

