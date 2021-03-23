Rebuild Florida hosting pop-up clinics in area for Hurricane Michael recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are still struggling with getting home repairs after Hurricane Michael, you could be eligible for help from the state.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity opened the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program applications for Hurricane Michael impacted homeowners in January.

This week, there will be several pop-up locations to fill out an application:

· March 22, 2021 – Calhoun County – Blountstown Library – 17731 NE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424 –10 a.m.-4 p.m. CST

· March 23, 2021 - Calhoun County – Blountstown Library – 17731 NE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424 –10 a.m.-4 p.m. CST

· March 23, 2021 – Liberty County – Harrell Memorial Library – 13016 NW County Road 12 Bristol, FL 32321 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. EST

· March 24, 2021 – Franklin County – Franklin County Library – 160 Hickory Dip Road Eastpoint, FL 32328 – 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. EST

· March 25, 2021 – Liberty County – Harrell Memorial Library – 13016 NW County Road 12 Bristol, FL 32321 – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. EST

· March 26, 2021 – Washington County – Board of County Commissioners – 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL 32428 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. CST

· March 26, 2021 – Holmes County – Holmes County Library – 303 N. J. Harvey Etheridge St Bonifay, FL 32425 – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CST

· March 27, 2021 – Holmes County – Holmes County Library – 303 N. J. Harvey Etheridge St Bonifay, FL 32425 – 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. CST

Rebuild Florida has more than $246 million in funding to provide long-term assistance to homes impacted by Hurricane Michael. Eligible homeowners or rental homes can receive assistance with the repair, rebuild, or replacement of damaged homes.

Assistance is prioritized by low- and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities such as households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs.

If you are unable to go to one of the pop-up events this week, you can also apply online at RebuildFlorida.gov or use the Rebuild Florida mobile app.

