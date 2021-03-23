Advertisement

Rain moves in this evening

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Today we stay mostly dry during the daytime hours, overnight showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder move into the Wiregrass. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The rest of the week we will see off and on rain chances and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The weekend is looking soggy especially Sunday.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers late Low near 58°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph 60%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy chance of a shower. High near 76°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84°

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 68° High: 76°

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 77° 60%

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 71°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 75°

WED: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 76°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 foot.

