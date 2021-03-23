On the dotted line: Kate Smith signs with Huntingdon College

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s Kate Smith is taking her talents to the next level at Huntingdon College.

Smith joining the cross country team and will also compete in track and field for the Hawks.

She’s made waves in Alabama qualifying for the State Meet every year since 7th grade.

Thanks to a solid foundation from Dothan, now she’s ready for a new challenge in the college ranks.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.