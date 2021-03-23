Advertisement

On the dotted line: Kate Smith signs with Huntingdon College

The senior cross country standout is off to the races.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s Kate Smith is taking her talents to the next level at Huntingdon College.

Smith joining the cross country team and will also compete in track and field for the Hawks.

She’s made waves in Alabama qualifying for the State Meet every year since 7th grade.

Thanks to a solid foundation from Dothan, now she’s ready for a new challenge in the college ranks.

