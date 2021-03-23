More road closures starting Tuesday in Coffee, Houston counties

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Commuters need to be aware of more road closings across two Wiregrass counties starting on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Lasalle Drive in Dothan will be closed for 2 days from Montgomery Highway to Berkshire Drive. A sanitary sewer line is being installed for Taco Bell development at 3927 Montgomery Highway. An alternate route will be provided during this time and will be signed accordingly.

A portion of Coffee County Road 408 will be closed for drainage improvements, Tuesday, March 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The work are will be approximately two miles south of Alabama Hwy 141. Weather delays may affect projected work schedule.

