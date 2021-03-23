Mo Brooks is candidate for U.S. Senate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Mo Brooks is officially running for U.S. Senate.

The announcement came Monday night at a campaign rally in Huntsville. Among the speakers were Former President Trump adviser Stephen Miller and local talk show radio host, Dale Jackson.

Longtime Sen. Richard Shelby announced his retirement in February, leaving quite a few questions surrounding who will fill his seat.

Brooks has been making some high profile stops in places outside of the Fifth District. He was in Tuscaloosa in March and has a planned trip to South Alabama in April.

Brooks did run for Jeff Sessions’ old seat in 2017, but couldn’t get through a crowded field including Roy Moore and Luther Strange.

As for potential opponents, the field is still developing for the open Alabama Senate seat in 2022.

In February, Lynda Blanchard, a Montgomery native and former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia for President Trump, announced her candidacy for the Senate seat.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, and Business Council of Alabama CEO Katie Britt have mentioned their interest in running but have not made a public decision either way.

