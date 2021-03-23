Advertisement

Main Street Enterprise hosts town hall meeting

(Source: WTVY)
(Source: WTVY)(WTVY)
By Press Release: City of Enterprise
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Enterprise, Ala. (Press Release) -- Main Street Enterprise will be hosting a town hall style meeting on Tuesday, March 23, at 6 p.m. at the Enterprise Public Library. This meeting is open to the general public who have a vested interest and would like to be engaged in conversation about Downtown Enterprise.

This town hall meeting is part of a three-day branding process for Main Street Enterprise with service provided by Main Street Alabama. Main Street Alabama will be on site from March 23-25 to get to know the Enterprise community better and present a branding package for the Main Street Enterprise Program.

For more information about this town hall meeting or the Main Street Enterprise Program, please contact Cassidi Kendrick, by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov. Information about the local Main Street Program can also be found at www.enterprisedowntown.com

Most Read

Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Cody Haney booking photo.
Police: This man stole personal information
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed starting today for roundabout replacement
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Gas prices across the nation are climbing.
Why are gas prices climbing?

Latest News

Deadly Geneva County Wreck
Geneva County Fatal Wreck
Fadette fatal Wreck
Wreck in Geneva County claims life
UAB Doctors reflect on last year, fighting COVID-19
State lawmakers look to increase salaries for math, science teachers