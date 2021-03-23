Advertisement

Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce elect new president

Shelby Danley was elected as the new Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce President.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce elected a new president, Shelby Danley.

Danley has served as a board member for a little over a year now. She said she is honored to be elected.

She tells News 4 she enjoys the community and their support. She said without them they would not be able to accomplish what they do.

She shares her goals she hopes to achieve with this new role.

“We hope to grow our chamber and by that, I mean you know existing businesses that aren’t chamber members we invite them to come and join us and we have a lot of other businesses opening in our area, so we’re excited and hope they will join us as well,” Danley said.

To join the chamber call their office at (334)684-6582.

Click here if you are a business in Geneva wanting to join the chamber.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Three dead in fiery Geneva County crash
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Cody Haney booking photo.
Police: This man stole personal information
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed starting today for roundabout replacement
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say

Latest News

On the dotted line: Faison signs with Pikeville
On the dotted line: Faison signs with Pikeville
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 23, 2021
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and Engineering Office looking to hire. Both offices say they...
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and Engineering Office looking to hire
Shelby Danley elected as Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce President
Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce elects new President - WTVY News 4 at Five