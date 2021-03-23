Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce elect new president

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce elected a new president, Shelby Danley.

Danley has served as a board member for a little over a year now. She said she is honored to be elected.

She tells News 4 she enjoys the community and their support. She said without them they would not be able to accomplish what they do.

She shares her goals she hopes to achieve with this new role.

“We hope to grow our chamber and by that, I mean you know existing businesses that aren’t chamber members we invite them to come and join us and we have a lot of other businesses opening in our area, so we’re excited and hope they will join us as well,” Danley said.

To join the chamber call their office at (334)684-6582.

Click here if you are a business in Geneva wanting to join the chamber.

