Ft. Rucker GEMS program returning virtually in 2021

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science Program (GEMS) is returning virtually once again in 2021. Research STEM Coordinator Dr. Amy Baker discussed the program at the Enterprise Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday morning.

The program hopes to encourage grade-school children to pursue fields in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). It will feature four different modules for the four different grade groups. 4th and 5th graders will have simple machines, 6th and 7th graders will have forensics, 8th and 9th graders will have robotics, and 10th and 11th graders will have medical.

The program will take place virtually over four different sessions. Each session will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. Session 1 will be from June 21 to June 25, Session 2 will be from June 28 to July 2, Session 3 will be from July 12 to July 16, and Session 4 will be from July 19 to July 23.

Students can apply for the program and get more information at https://www.usaarl.army.mil/pages/about/stem/

Applications are being accepted through April 30.

