Advertisement

Ft. Rucker GEMS program returning virtually in 2021

GEMS program hopes to encourage grade-school children to pursue fields in science and math.
Dr. Amy Baker speaks at the Enterprise Rotary Club meeting.
Dr. Amy Baker speaks at the Enterprise Rotary Club meeting.(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science Program (GEMS) is returning virtually once again in 2021. Research STEM Coordinator Dr. Amy Baker discussed the program at the Enterprise Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday morning.

The program hopes to encourage grade-school children to pursue fields in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). It will feature four different modules for the four different grade groups. 4th and 5th graders will have simple machines, 6th and 7th graders will have forensics, 8th and 9th graders will have robotics, and 10th and 11th graders will have medical.

The program will take place virtually over four different sessions. Each session will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. Session 1 will be from June 21 to June 25, Session 2 will be from June 28 to July 2, Session 3 will be from July 12 to July 16, and Session 4 will be from July 19 to July 23.

Students can apply for the program and get more information at https://www.usaarl.army.mil/pages/about/stem/

Applications are being accepted through April 30.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fadette fatal Wreck
Three dead in fiery Geneva County crash
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Cody Haney booking photo.
Police: This man stole personal information
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed starting today for roundabout replacement
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say

Latest News

On the dotted line: Faison signs with Pikeville
On the dotted line: Faison signs with Pikeville
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 23, 2021
Shelby Danley was elected as the new Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce President.
Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce elect new president
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and Engineering Office looking to hire. Both offices say they...
Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and Engineering Office looking to hire
Shelby Danley elected as Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce President
Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce elects new President - WTVY News 4 at Five