Familes will receive additional SNAP benefits as part of $1.9T stimulus package

(WSAZ)
By Anthony Warren WLBT
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will receive additional benefits through September, thanks to the passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The U.S.D.A. announced Monday that it is increasing SNAP benefits by $28 per person, per month, using funding from the American Rescue Plan.

“We cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic.”

The increase amounts to about a 15 percent uptick in benefits. For a household of four, that increase would be more than $100 per month increase through September of this year.

In all, about $3.5 billion in additional SNAP benefits will be provided. Without the additional funding, the increase would end in June.

About 41 million people will benefit.

Other ARP expenditures include:

  • $1 billion for nutritional assistance for Puerto Rico, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa;
  • $900 million for WIC;
  • $37 million for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program;
  • And, $25 million to help expand SNAP online and to develop mobile SNAP payment technologies.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wlbt.com/2021/03/22/familes-will-receive-additional-snap-benefits-part-t-stimulus-package/

