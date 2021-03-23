Eufaula child porn suspect faces more charges

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A child pornography suspect arrested in Eufaula Friday now faces additional charges.

Jeffery Scott Nolin, 36, was originally arrested on a warrant for allegedly having multiple videos of child pornography. Police say the warrant stemmed from an investigation of another individual and through multiple subpoenas of records.

In Friday’s arrest, Nolin was charged with possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

A search warrant was executed at Nolin’s Eufaula residence at the time of his arrest.

Police the evidence returned from social media messages and electronic devices has resulted in 38 additional charges of possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

Police say the investigation originated from a cyber tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Nolin is currently waiting for a bond hearing in the Eufaula City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say there may be more charges and/or suspects.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this case is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

