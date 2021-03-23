Dothan Area Botanical Gardens’ plant sale fundraiser begins Thursday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re wanting to spruce up your yard with a new plant or flower, the Dthan Area Botanical

Gardens has an event just for you.

Coming up this week, the gardens is having its’ annual Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser. The three-day event begins Thursday, March 25, with a garden member-only preview sale from 3-6 p.m.

The sale is open to the public Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27th, from 8 a.m. until noon, with free admission.

Proceeds raised help fund maintenance and operations of the garden.

“Because of the cold weather, things are running a little bit later. So a lot of things that may have typically bloomed out, like the azaleas and some of the other things, bridal wreaths, there’s still plenty of flowers on those. So you can come out, take a look, and get exactly the color of flowers you want on those. But we’ve got everything- trees, shrubs, perennials, some knock-out roses. There’s just about anything a person could want in their landscape out here,” said Larry Dykes, Chairman of the plant sale.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Due to continued covid-19 restrictions, the indoor customary dinner and silent auction won’t be held this year.

