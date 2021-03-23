Celebrate Easter at Enterprise Farmers Market

They’re back! Two unique, and still relatively new events that had been growing in popularity before the COVID-19 pandemic caused 2020 public events to be cancelled are returning to the Enterprise Farmers Market for a big pre-Easter event.

The Easter Hat Parade and the Deviled Egg Contest will be special activities for Easter at the Market, which also will, as always, include great seasonal produce and lovely, unique arts and crafts by local farmers and crafters.

“We hope you will come out and enjoy

“Get your big sun hats, derby hats, straw hats, Stetsons, Fedoras, ball caps or upside-down baskets and start decorating a wonderful headpiece to showcase in the 2021 Easter Hat Parade,” Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland encouraged this week.

The City hosted a fun Easter hat-making class last Monday. “As they say, a good time was had by all,” Kirkland said. “We enjoyed old friends, made new friends and laughed and laughed.”

She thanked instructor Annie Hendrix of the Coffee County Extension for serving as a wonderful and lively instructor.

“You can use just about anything to make an Easter hat from,” Hendrix said. “A sun visor, a basket, plastic bowl, cardboard, paper, wood … even a lamp shade!”

Ava Plummer, left and mom Sherry Plummer at the Easter hat making class (Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)

The class attendees said half the fun is getting together, exchanging ideas, encouraging one another, and of course, laughing, even if it has to be done with a mask on.”

The Easter Hat Parade gets under way at the Farmers Market Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m., with the Easter Bunny leading the way. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30, with lineup at 9:45. The contest starts at 10:30 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded in five Age Categories and Two Group Categories:

Age Categories:

6 and below

7 to 12

13 to 18

19 to 64

Senior Citizens (65 and above

Group Categories:

Family Group (Entries must be two or more related people to be a Family group. Can include parents, children, grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, etc.)

Team (Friends/Civic/Non-Profit/Business any affiliated group) Prizes awarded for Biggest Group (in number) and Best Presentation of Hats in each group competition. (Groups may choose a theme for their

Special Awards:

Overall Loveliest

Overall Most Original/Creative

Registration for the Deviled Egg Contest will be between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with judging inside the Farmers Market at 11:15.

All the winners will be announced and awards presented at noon.

Judges taste the deviled egg entries in the Deviled Egg Contest in 2019 (Kay Kirkland | Source: City of Enterprise)

“We want to thank our sponsors for this year’s festivities. Pilgrim’s of Enterprise has sponsored the prizes for the Easter Hat Parade,” Kirkland said. “And as usual, Cutts Restaurant has been gracious enough to sponsor the egg contest prizes.”

To enter the Deviled Egg Contest, please bring 12 halves or whole eggs, depending on your recipe and presentation, to the Farmers Market between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded in five categories:

Most Devilicious - Best-Tasting eggs

Most Eggsquisite - Prettiest and/or Most Creative presentation

Most Eggstraditional - Deviled Egg - Best Traditional egg recipe

Most Eggstraordinary - Best Non-traditional (recipe made with less common ingredients such as guacamole or pimento cheese, etc

Most Eggcellent - Best Overall, chosen from among the category winners, and receives.

Pre-registration for the contests is preferred by calling Kay Kirkland at 334-348-2310 or 334-406-1394 or by emailing her at kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov

Entries will be accepted on the day of the events as well. Please be at the Farmers Market by 9:30 a.m. to participate in the Easter Hat Parade and Contest.

Awards for both contests will be announced at noon.