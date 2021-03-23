Campaign aims to educate expecting parents to help prevent stillbirths

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the pandemic forcing many regular doctor appointments into telehealth appointments, it’s important to be in touch with your body. Especially for expectant mothers. According to Florida Vital Statistics, one out of every 147 pregnancies in Florida ends in stillbirth.

The Florida Department of Health has partnered with Count the Kicks Stillbirth Prevention Campaign to teach the importance of fetal movement to pregnant women.

Every baby is different, so this campaign encourages mothers to be in tune with what is normal for them.

“What we do is educate expectant parents to track their babies’ movements once a day in the third trimester,” Emily Price, Executive Director for the campaign, said. “Get to know what a normal amount of movement during their kick counting session is for their baby and to speak up to their provider if they notice a change in their baby’s movements.”

Health officials want to provide as many tools as possible to expectant parents to help navigate all pregnancies.

“Being pregnant, especially the first time, is scary,” Sharon Trainor, Executive Director for Bay/Franklin/Gulf Healthy Start, said. “That’s why we’re here to try and help out and make sure moms know there’s somebody there that they can go to.”

The campaign aims to save more than 500 babies every year.

