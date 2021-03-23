Advertisement

Alabama rolls 96-77 over Maryland to advance to Sweet 16

Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly (13) scores ahead of Maryland's Aaron Wiggins (2) during the first...
Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly (13) scores ahead of Maryland's Aaron Wiggins (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | Source: AP)
By WAFF Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WAFF) - The Crimson Tide Men’s Basketball Team rolled again on Monday evening.

In the Round of 32 from Indianapolis, Alabama defeated Maryland 96-77. The win advances the Tide to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004.

Alabama takes the court again Sunday evening at 6:15 p.m. against UCLA.

Back in 2004, the Tide defeated Syracuse 80-71 in that most recent Sweet 16 appearance.

