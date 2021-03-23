Alabama rolls 96-77 over Maryland to advance to Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFF) - The Crimson Tide Men’s Basketball Team rolled again on Monday evening.

In the Round of 32 from Indianapolis, Alabama defeated Maryland 96-77. The win advances the Tide to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004.

Alabama takes the court again Sunday evening at 6:15 p.m. against UCLA.

Back in 2004, the Tide defeated Syracuse 80-71 in that most recent Sweet 16 appearance.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/03/23/alabama-rolls-over-maryland-advance-sweet/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.