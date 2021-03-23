Advertisement

Alabama reviewing Medicaid expansion incentives

Montgomery
Montgomery(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Republicans might be cracking the door to Medicaid expansion.

Several state leaders said they are reviewing details of the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes new financial incentives for the 12 states that have opted against expanding Medicaid to provide health coverage for more low-income Americans.

Expanding eligibility would bring health care coverage to more than 300,000 Alabamians.

A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the governor is reviewing the state’s share of the cost and that the governor is open to the discussion but needs additional information.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/22/alabama-reviewing-medicaid-expansion-incentives/

