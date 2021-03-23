Alabama reviewing Medicaid expansion incentives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Republicans might be cracking the door to Medicaid expansion.

Several state leaders said they are reviewing details of the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes new financial incentives for the 12 states that have opted against expanding Medicaid to provide health coverage for more low-income Americans.

Expanding eligibility would bring health care coverage to more than 300,000 Alabamians.

A spokeswoman for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the governor is reviewing the state’s share of the cost and that the governor is open to the discussion but needs additional information.

