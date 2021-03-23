ADPH updates schedule for rural vaccination clinics
(Press Release) -- The Alabama National Guard (ALNG) is providing primary COVID-19 vaccination clinics in 24 counties for the next three weeks, and then will follow up with second-dose clinics April 13-30. Locations for some COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been changed from those originally announced due to weather or unforeseen logistical issues. These include changes for the clinics in Greene, Hale, Marengo and Sumter counties. Dates for the Conecuh and Washington County clinics were rotated due to a site conflict.
Gov. Kay Ivey activated the ALNG to set up the mobile sites to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved and rural communities. The free clinics are provided in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and local county emergency management agency staff. All clinics are held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Daylight Time, and no appointments are needed or made.
Regular updates will be announced because locations are subject to change. Persons are asked to review schedule information, flyers, a required consent form and five forms before receiving their vaccine. Forms are found at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics.html. To expedite the vaccination process, persons may complete the consent form found on the website ahead of time and bring it to the vaccination site. For those without the ability to print the forms, materials will also be available at the vaccination locations.
People currently eligible for vaccination are in Allocation Phases 1a, 1b, 1c and people age 55 and older. Alabama’s vaccine allocation plan may be viewed at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/index.html.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics located in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Henry, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties.
Barbour County
- First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021
- Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021
- Address: Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027
Bullock County
- First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
- Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
- Address: Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Ave. W., Union Springs, AL 36089
Butler County
- First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
- Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
- Address: Southside Baptist Church: 211 King St., Greenville, AL 36037
Choctaw County
- First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
- Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
- Address: Heritage Church of God, 161 Main St., Gilbertown, AL 36908
Clarke County
- First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021
- Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021
- Address: SP Hudson Park: 115 Park St., Grove Hill, AL 36451
Coffee County
- First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
- Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
- Address: Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330
Conecuh County
- First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021
- Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021
- Address: Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401
Covington County
- First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
- Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021
- Address: Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420
Crenshaw County
- First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
- Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
- Address: Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049
Dale County
- First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021
- Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021
- Address: Ozark Civic Center: 320 E. College St., Ozark, AL 36360
Dallas County
- First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
- Second Dose: Tuesday, April 20, 2021
- Address: Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Ave., Selma, AL 36701
Greene County
- First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021
- Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
- Address: Greenetrack: 524 Co Road 208, Eutaw, AL 35462
Hale County
- First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021
- Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021
- Address: Boys and Girls Club: (Old National Guard Armory), 515 Greene St., Greensboro, AL 36744
Henry County
- First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021
- Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021
- Address: Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310
Lowndes County
- First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
- Second Dose: Wednesday, April 20, 2021
- Address: Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032
Macon County
- First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021
- Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021
- Address: Alabama National Guard Armory: 1101 Chappie James Ave., Tuskegee, AL 36083
Marengo County
- First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021
- Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021
- Address: Linden Athletic Field, 801 E. Coats Ave., Linden, AL 36748
Monroe County
- First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021
- Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
- Address: Monroe County HS: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460
Perry County
- First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021
- Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021
- Address: Marion Military Institute
Pike County
- First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021
- Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021
- Address: Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079
Russell County
- First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021
- Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021
- Address: Chattahoochee Valley Community College: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869
Sumter County
- First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
- Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021
- Address: Jaycee Park: Hopkins St., Livingston, AL 35470
Washington County
- First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
- Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
- Address: 111 River Road (Just off Highway 43), Mclntosh, AL 36553
Wilcox County
- First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021
- Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021
- Address: Wilcox Central High School: 1310 T. L. Threadgill Road, Camden, AL 36726