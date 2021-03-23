ADPH updates schedule for rural vaccination clinics

(Press Release) -- The Alabama National Guard (ALNG) is providing primary COVID-19 vaccination clinics in 24 counties for the next three weeks, and then will follow up with second-dose clinics April 13-30. Locations for some COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been changed from those originally announced due to weather or unforeseen logistical issues. These include changes for the clinics in Greene, Hale, Marengo and Sumter counties. Dates for the Conecuh and Washington County clinics were rotated due to a site conflict.

Gov. Kay Ivey activated the ALNG to set up the mobile sites to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved and rural communities. The free clinics are provided in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and local county emergency management agency staff. All clinics are held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Daylight Time, and no appointments are needed or made.

Regular updates will be announced because locations are subject to change. Persons are asked to review schedule information, flyers, a required consent form and five forms before receiving their vaccine. Forms are found at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/ng-clinics.html. To expedite the vaccination process, persons may complete the consent form found on the website ahead of time and bring it to the vaccination site. For those without the ability to print the forms, materials will also be available at the vaccination locations.

People currently eligible for vaccination are in Allocation Phases 1a, 1b, 1c and people age 55 and older. Alabama’s vaccine allocation plan may be viewed at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/index.html.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics located in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Henry, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties.

Barbour County

First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021

Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021

Address: Baker Hill School: 24 School House Road, Eufaula, AL 36027

Bullock County

First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Address: Union Springs Elementary School: 211 Conecuh Ave. W., Union Springs, AL 36089

Butler County

First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Address: Southside Baptist Church: 211 King St., Greenville, AL 36037

Choctaw County

First Dose: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Address: Heritage Church of God, 161 Main St., Gilbertown, AL 36908

Clarke County

First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Address: SP Hudson Park: 115 Park St., Grove Hill, AL 36451

Coffee County

First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Address: Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330

Conecuh County

First Dose: Friday, April 9, 2021

Second Dose: Friday, April 30, 2021

Address: Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401

Covington County

First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Address: Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420

Crenshaw County

First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Address: Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049

Dale County

First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Address: Ozark Civic Center: 320 E. College St., Ozark, AL 36360

Dallas County

First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Address: Bloch Park: 108 Dallas Ave., Selma, AL 36701

Greene County

First Dose: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Address: Greenetrack: 524 Co Road 208, Eutaw, AL 35462

Hale County

First Dose: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Second Dose: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Address: Boys and Girls Club: (Old National Guard Armory), 515 Greene St., Greensboro, AL 36744

Henry County

First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021

Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021

Address: Calvary Baptist Church: 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310

Lowndes County

First Dose: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 20, 2021

Address: Old National Guard Armory: 5 Gilmer Hills Road, Fort Deposit, AL 36032

Macon County

First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Address: Alabama National Guard Armory: 1101 Chappie James Ave., Tuskegee, AL 36083

Marengo County

First Dose: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Second Dose: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Address: Linden Athletic Field, 801 E. Coats Ave., Linden, AL 36748

Monroe County

First Dose: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Second Dose: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Address: Monroe County HS: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460

Perry County

First Dose: Friday, March 26, 2021

Second Dose: Friday, April 16, 2021

Address: Marion Military Institute

Pike County

First Dose: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Second Dose: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Address: Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Road, Troy, AL 36079

Russell County

First Dose: Friday, April 2, 2021

Second Dose: Friday, April 23, 2021

Address: Chattahoochee Valley Community College: 2602 College Drive, Phenix City, AL 36869

Sumter County

First Dose: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Address: Jaycee Park: Hopkins St., Livingston, AL 35470

Washington County

First Dose: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Second Dose: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Address: 111 River Road (Just off Highway 43), Mclntosh, AL 36553

Wilcox County