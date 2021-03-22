Vaccine clinic: Geneva County drive through clinic March 27

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The vaccine efforts continue, Geneva County will host a drive through vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 27 at the Geneva County Farm Center.

Pfizer vaccines will be administered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are just over one thousand vaccines available. This clinic is first come, first serve.

The next vaccine clinic will be on April 17, where patients will have the opportunity to get their second dose.

The state began to roll into phase 1C of vaccine distribution on Monday, March 22.

Click here to see if you are eligible.

