HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations are in order after the University of Alabama gymnastics team took home the SEC championship Saturday night.

Bama came into the championships ranked 8th in the nation. But they pulled off a major upset with a 197.875 win. No. 4 LSU finished second. No. 1 Florida collapsed and finished third.

“We were prepared for a fight, we knew it was going to come down to the last routine and our ladies stayed in the ‘Bama Bubble’ and delivered. They competed for one another. It was truly a magical evening,” said Head Coach Dana Duckworth. “This championship was not only for Team 47, but for last year’s seniors who never had the chance to compete in the postseason. We love them and miss them and carried them in our hearts throughout the night. As Nate Oats said last week, this is a ‘Championship School’ and we were so proud to do this for our school, our fans and the Crimson Tide.”

UA gymnastics wins SEC championship (Source: UA gymnastics)

