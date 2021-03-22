Advertisement

UA gymnastics wins SEC championship

UA gymnastics wins SEC championship
UA gymnastics wins SEC championship(Source: UA gymnastics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations are in order after the University of Alabama gymnastics team took home the SEC championship Saturday night.

Bama came into the championships ranked 8th in the nation. But they pulled off a major upset with a 197.875 win. No. 4 LSU finished second. No. 1 Florida collapsed and finished third.

“We were prepared for a fight, we knew it was going to come down to the last routine and our ladies stayed in the ‘Bama Bubble’ and delivered. They competed for one another. It was truly a magical evening,” said Head Coach Dana Duckworth. “This championship was not only for Team 47, but for last year’s seniors who never had the chance to compete in the postseason. We love them and miss them and carried them in our hearts throughout the night. As Nate Oats said last week, this is a ‘Championship School’ and we were so proud to do this for our school, our fans and the Crimson Tide.”

UA gymnastics wins SEC championship
UA gymnastics wins SEC championship(Source: UA gymnastics)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/22/ua-gymnastics-wins-sec-championship/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Cody Haney booking photo.
Police: This man stole personal information
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed starting today for roundabout replacement
Gas prices across the nation are climbing.
Why are gas prices climbing?

Latest News

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) plays against Iona in the first half of a first-round game...
Alabama survives, beats Iona 68-55 to advance in NCAA Tourney
Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) celebrates a three pointer during the second half of a...
LIVE UPDATES: Seminoles take down Buffaloes, set for Sweet Sixteen matchup against Michigan
Wallace sweeps Southern Union in doubleheader
Wallace sweeps Southern Union in doubleheader
File image
Lawmaker introduces ‘Fair Pay to Play’ bill