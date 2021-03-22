Southside Dothan roundabout construction underway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some people who work or live on the southside of Dothan are having to change their commute route as new construction is underway.

Monday morning Taylor Road and Campbellton Highway were closed to install a roundabout.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area when possible.

The project will take about six months to complete.

In the meantime, there are detours in place through South Gate Road and South Park Avenue.

County engineers believe the project will improve traffic on the two busy roads.

“The roundabouts, I know there are mixed feelings throughout the wiregrass about them but they really work. The one at South Park and Taylor Road has really improved traffic. It moves traffic and it’s the safest way to move traffic at an intersection,” says Houston County road and bridge assistant county engineer Tyler Reeder.

Drivers are asked to use one of the detours in place and to not cut through James Oates Park.

