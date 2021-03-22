Advertisement

Secretary of State John Merrill shares words of encouragement to students

Secretary Merrill spoke to the Warren Beck Youth Leadership Program of Geneva County.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Secretary of State John Merrill shared words of encouragement today to the Warren Beck Youth Leadership Program of Geneva County.

During the program’s Government Day the students from around Geneva County learned about some of the duties within the Office of the Secretary of State.

Secretary Merrill spent the afternoon sharing stories the students can relate to, about historic and entertainment figures’ impact on their lives and on the future.

“I think the most important thing that can come out of this is having a student directly impacted by the message so that they are inspired to achieve and to become something greater than they are thinking they are capable of doing,” Secretary Merrill said.

One student shares his biggest takeaway from the speech.

“Try your hardest at all times because if you don’t try your hardest then you never really know how far you can go, you never know how good of a leader you can be, how good of a student you can be if you don’t push your hardest,” Clay Smith, Slocomb High School student, said.

This group of students currently hold active leadership roles in their school.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Cody Haney booking photo.
Police: This man stole personal information
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed starting today for roundabout replacement
Gas prices across the nation are climbing.
Why are gas prices climbing?

Latest News

Rep. Mo Brooks is running for Senate
Mo Brooks is candidate for U.S. Senate
On the dotted line: Kate Smith signs with Huntingdon College
On the dotted line: Kate Smith signs with Huntingdon College
ESCC announces new LPN program to the college
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 22, 2021
ESCC announces new LPN program to the college
ESCC announces new LPN program to the college