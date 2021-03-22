Secretary of State John Merrill shares words of encouragement to students

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Secretary of State John Merrill shared words of encouragement today to the Warren Beck Youth Leadership Program of Geneva County.

During the program’s Government Day the students from around Geneva County learned about some of the duties within the Office of the Secretary of State.

Secretary Merrill spent the afternoon sharing stories the students can relate to, about historic and entertainment figures’ impact on their lives and on the future.

“I think the most important thing that can come out of this is having a student directly impacted by the message so that they are inspired to achieve and to become something greater than they are thinking they are capable of doing,” Secretary Merrill said.

One student shares his biggest takeaway from the speech.

“Try your hardest at all times because if you don’t try your hardest then you never really know how far you can go, you never know how good of a leader you can be, how good of a student you can be if you don’t push your hardest,” Clay Smith, Slocomb High School student, said.

This group of students currently hold active leadership roles in their school.

