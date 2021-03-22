Rain Chances Are In Sight

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances return this week as we turn warmer and more-humid. Our first rain chance arrives Tuesday night, with slight rain chances on Wednesday. A weakening system looks to bring us a few showers and thunderstorms early Friday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, especially on Sunday.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain likely. Low near 58°. Winds SE-S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 76° 30%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84° 10%

FRI: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly sunny. Low: 68° High: 76° 50% early

SAT: Partly sunny, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 77° 60%

MON: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 71° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

