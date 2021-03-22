Price Watch: Average gas price falls for first time in weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices are up about four cents in Alabama, an increase for the third straight week, but for the first time in weeks the increase has slowed down.

According to Gas Buddy, for the first time in 11 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, posting a 0.3 cent drop from a week ago to $2.86 per gallon. The national average now stands 22.2 cents higher than a month ago, as gas prices catch up to the rise in the price of oil. That’s the highest since 2019.

“With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil’s recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It’ll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day.”

AAA of Alabama lists Alabama as $2.67 a gallon.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists was $2.69 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $2.89, $2.79 and $2.59.

The median U.S. price is $2.77 per gallon, unchanged from last week and about 9 cents lower than the national average.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($2.59), Texas ($2.61) and South Carolina ($2.62).

The states with the highest priced states: California ($3.86), Hawaii ($3.53) and Washington ($3.31).

For the lowest gas prices in your area click here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/22/price-watch-average-gas-price-falls-first-time-weeks/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.