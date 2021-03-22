Police: This man stole personal information

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man with several previous arrests now faces a plethora of additional charges.

Dothan police arrested 26-year-old Cody Wayne Haney on Monday, charging him with Trafficking in Stolen Identities and other crimes.

Those charges follow an investigation that began last month.

“We responded to a local hotel on February 25 where Mr. Haney had become involved in a domestic alternation. While there, officers found identification documents and information belonging to others in the possession of Mr. Haney,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told WTVY.

Also found in Haney’s possession were identifying documents belonging to others including credit and debit cards, per Lt. Owens.

He said that Haney also attempted to cash two fraudulent checks at a bank, one for $2200 and the other for about $1200.

Haney’s arrests Monday also include Illegal Possession of a Credit/Debit Card, Possessing Forged Instruments, and Identity Theft.

Court records show Haney previously had been charged with multiple theft and drug crimes.

He is held in the Houston County Jail.

