Officials: Black Belt leads state in vaccination percentages

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Health officials’ numbers show Alabama’s Black Belt has the highest percentage of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday released the first county numbers for the percentage of people over age 16 that have received vaccinations.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said the counties with the highest percentages were in the Black Belt.

State numbers still show an overall racial disparity in who is getting vaccinations.

Across Alabama about 15% of shots have gone to Black citizens who make up about 26% of the population, according to preliminary numbers.

