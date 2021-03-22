NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Forecasters say at least 10 tornadoes struck Alabama and Mississippi last week during a severe weather outbreak.

Teams from the National Weather Service in Mississippi found evidence of five weak tornadoes in Simpson, Lincoln, Lamar, Copiah and Wayne counties.

Five more twisters were confirmed in Alabama in Moundville, south of Tuscaloosa; Fairview in Cullman County; Cottondale and Kellerman in Tuscaloosa County; and Chilton County.

Storm surveys are continuing, and the weather service says additional tornadoes could be added to the tally.

