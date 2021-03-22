Moderna vaccine trial now including 6-month-olds to 11-year-olds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The newest Moderna trial is testing how the vaccine works on children from six months old to eleven years old.

That’s the youngest population studied so far, with Pfizer’s trials only looking at 12 to 15 year-olds.

The Moderna trial is following roughly 6,700 kids in the US and Canada. The pediatric trials will help Moderna determine how well children show protection from the virus, according to CNN.

Right now, only Pfizer is approved for 16 to 18-year olds and no vaccine is approved for anyone younger, but local health experts expect that approval to come soon.

“I would imagine literally one, two, three months, somewhere in that range. I think we are going to see applications for authorizations of the vaccines from the FDA for adolescents as well and then as that happens, these companies plan to move into younger and younger children,” said Children’s Hospital’s Dr. David Kimberlin.

The CEO of Moderna is optimistic that if trials go well, many children can get vaccinated before their next school year.

