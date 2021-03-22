Geneva County begins the search for EMA Director.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The search is on for a Geneva County EMA Director. The application will officially open next Wednesday.

A few requirements have been added to the application. The applicant must have two years of college level education and/or have three years of work experience in emergency response, emergency management, or qualified military service.

On Monday the Geneva County Commission also voted to increase the pay of the EMA Director by about $7,000 per year without CLEM certification. They will continue to earn the additional $12,000 a year when becoming CLEM certified.

“We are searching for an EMA Director for Geneva County, the sheriff is currently serving in that role,” Toby Seay, Commission Chairman, said. “Today at the commission meeting we modified the pay, we modified the job description and we have opened up the application process.”

The Geneva County Sheriff, Tony Helms, is currently serving the role until it is fulfilled.

Applicants must be a resident of Geneva County.

Click here to apply.

