FEMA to soon help with COVID-19 related funeral expenses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will soon start reimbursing families of loved ones who died from COVID-19.

FEMA posting a message saying it has $2 billion dollars for reimbursements for coronavirus related funeral expenses that happened between January 20th and December 31, 2020. The money is coming from the COVID relief funds.

Local funeral home directors like Kate Bushelon with Bushelon Funeral Home in Birmingham are asking families to hold onto documents, like death certificates and funeral bills, because they could qualify for help.

“A lot of my families who lost a loved one to COVID, they just aren’t financially prepared to take care of those final expenses so a lot of them had to come out of pocket so with this reimbursement, its going to tremendously help them with the burden of having to pay for that expense that they we’re expecting,” Bushelon said.

The program is supposed to start in April. FEMA says it’s not able to provide assistance to people who used burial or funeral insurance or any other money from other government agencies.

FEMA tells us it will release more on the program soon. You can learn more about the program, here.

