ESCC announces new LPN program to the college

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Turning out more healthcare graduates is one of the goals for Enterprise State Community College.

As soon as spring of next year, students can enroll in a Licensed Practical Nurse program at ESCC.

“We can start building nurses with a two-course sequence and that’s something that no one else in the state is doing,” said Amy Phillips, ESCC Nursing Program Coordinator.

The school plans on targeting those who already having a medical background.

“Our focus is trying to reach those students that I consider are underserved in our community,” Phillips continued. “Those students as medical assistants those license paramedics that have a knowledge base that is inherent to nursing.”

Both regionally and statewide, there is a high demand for LPNs making it a logical next step for ESCC to offer a program.

“I have been in healthcare for 26 years and there has been a nursing shortage every single one of those years and the many years that preceded my tenure, so we have a definite need for more nurses,” said Suzanne Woods, CEO of Medical Center Enterprise.

The past year has been tough for all healthcare facilities making the need for nurses even greater.

“Many of them have decided to step away for different reasons and so for that reason we need more to step into the nursing field,” Woods added. “Today for instance, we have a total of 15 open positions for which we need nurses.”

As the college waits for the first set of courses in Spring 2022, they are gearing up to make it one of the best by renovating Wallace Hall for labs and simulations.

Enrollment applications for the LPN program are expected to be released in September.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.