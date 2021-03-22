Dry start to the week, rain chances increase tomorrow

SYNOPSIS – The week start off on the quiet side, temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 70s. After today an unsettled pattern returns through the rest of the week with a chance of rain every day. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the rest of the week. We will have to watch Thursday for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy chance of a shower. High near 75°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 76° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 60° High: 80° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 76° 30%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 78° 50%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 77° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 71°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.