Advertisement

Dry start to the week, rain chances increase tomorrow

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS  – The week start off on the quiet side, temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 70s. After today an unsettled pattern returns through the rest of the week with a chance of rain every day. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the rest of the week. We will have to watch Thursday for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 73°.  Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy chance of a shower. High near 75°.  Winds ESE at 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain.  Low: 58° High: 76° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 60° High: 80° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 76° 30%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 78° 50%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain.  Low: 66° High: 77° 20%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 45° High: 71°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas 2-3 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Police say the case is still open and under investigation, but the preliminary findings...
New details released in death of man who jumped off condo balcony
Cody Haney booking photo.
Police: This man stole personal information
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
Busy Dothan intersection to be closed starting today for roundabout replacement
Gas prices across the nation are climbing.
Why are gas prices climbing?

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 22, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain Chances Are In Sight
Alabama has seen dozens of tornado warnings since January, according to the Iowa Environmental...
Alabama leads nation with tornado warnings
Funnel clouds, tornados and damage
NWS confirms at least 9 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi