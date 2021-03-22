Advertisement

Dry and Warm Start to the Week

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of sunshine returned once again for our Sunday, and our weekend comes to a warm close. Partly cloudy skies continue into the start of next week as highs make their way back into the 70s. The middle to end of next week looks wet at times. Highs by that point approach the lower 80s with lows in the middle 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance.  Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Isolated showers. Low: 58° High: 74° 30%

THU: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms arriving late. Low: 63° High: 78° 60% PM

FRI: Mostly cloudy. isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 61° High: 76° 30%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 78° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Shooting in Panama City Beach
UPDATE: Three arrested in Seahaven Beach Hotel shooting
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and 2021 Queen Anna Leigh Cooper helped cut the ribbon.
Annual Azalea-Dogwood Festival held in Dothan’s Garden District
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Troy student arrested for manslaughter following fatal car accident
Filing 2020 taxes
Filing stimulus payments on your taxes
Gas prices across the nation are climbing.
Why are gas prices climbing?

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-22
Dry start to the week, rain chances increase tomorrow
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 3-22
WTVY Wx Logo
Staying Dry Through the Weekend
We'll see more in the way of sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to warm into...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, March 19, 2021