Dry and Warm Start to the Week

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of sunshine returned once again for our Sunday, and our weekend comes to a warm close. Partly cloudy skies continue into the start of next week as highs make their way back into the 70s. The middle to end of next week looks wet at times. Highs by that point approach the lower 80s with lows in the middle 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 73°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Isolated showers. Low: 58° High: 74° 30%

THU: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms arriving late. Low: 63° High: 78° 60% PM

FRI: Mostly cloudy. isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 76° 30%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 78° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 49° High: 73° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.