Busy Dothan intersection to be closed starting today for roundabout replacement

The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.(Source: Google Streetview [July 2019])
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A busy Dothan intersection will be closed for 6 months while it’s replaced by a roundabout.

Starting this Monday, March 22, 2021, the Campbellton Hwy and Taylor Road intersection will be closed to all traffic for approximately 6 months.

Houston County Road and Bridge will be constructing a roundabout at this intersection.

Many drivers use Taylor Road to avoid traffic on Ross Clark Circle and cut over from Hwy 52 to 231 South. And Campbellton Hwy is frequently used to get to the Southside Walmart.

