Auburn football opens practice to fans for first time since 2008

By Christina Chambers, WBRC
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bryan Harsin era has officially begun on the Plains and Auburn fans are getting an up-close look at the team.

On Saturday, the Tigers practiced inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in front of fans, Auburn’s first practice open to the public since 2008. Coach Harsin says he wanted fans to see the team to help bring energy to practice.

“This was good for us, not just because we had fans here and playing in front of them, but it provided that environment we needed, but just go back to last spring, there was no spring practice, this is our third practice. Having fans here brought nerves to the players and that’s a good thing,” said Harsin.

Auburn began spring practice on Monday.

