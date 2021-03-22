Alabamians with Developmental Disabilities now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

(Press Release) -- As the state moves forward with its COVID-19 vaccination plan, those with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, March 22.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris made the announcement on Friday, March 12, detailing groups that would be receiving extended eligibility as part of Allocation Phase 1c of the state’s vaccination plan.

Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (Source: ACDD)

“This is great news,” said Darryle Powell, Executive Director of the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (ACDD). “We encourage those with developmental disabilities, and their family members, to take advantage of the expanded distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The pandemic has been especially worrisome for those in more physically vulnerable populations, and this should be a big help.”

Others now eligible to receive the vaccine include those 55 and older, as well as people between the ages of 16 and 64 who have high-risk medical conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, and other serious conditions. The list of critical workers eligible has also expanded to include those in waste and wastewater, transportation and logistics, food service, and other occupations.

Dr. Harris mentioned that expected dose increases from the federal government over the next several weeks prompted the latest expansion of vaccinations. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit the Alabama COVID-19 Dashboard Hub at arcg.is/0brSGj.

For more information on the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities, call 334-242-3973 or visit www.acdd.org.