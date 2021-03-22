Advertisement

Alabama will move into next phase of vaccination today

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama will expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all people in Phase 1C starting this Monday, March 22nd as well as everyone 55 and older.

Phase 1C of Alabama’s vaccination plan includes people over 16 years of age with high-risk medical conditions and more critical workers.

The expansion of vaccinations to critical workers cover multiple industries:

  • Transportation and logistics workers
  • Wate and wastewater
  • Food service
  • Sherter and housing workers
  • Finance
  • Information and communication
  • Energy
  • Legal
  • Media
  • Public safety

The qualification of high-risk medical conditions will also make much more of the population eligible for vaccination.

High-risk medical conditions include but are not limited to the following:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD
  • Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
  • Immunocompromised state
  • Solid organ transplant
  • Obesity BMI >30 kg/m2
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Smoking
  • Type 1 and 2 diabetes
  • Pregnancy

In addition, Alabama will also start providing vaccinations to people age 55+ and people with intellectual & developmental disabilities this Monday as well.

Alabamians in phases 1A and 1B are still eligible to get the vaccination if they have not yet.

