Alabama survives, beats Iona 68-55 to advance in NCAA Tourney

By Christina Chambers, WBRC
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WBRC) - Alabama’s win streak increased to seven Saturday afternoon, after beating No. 15 seed Iona 68-55 in the first round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis.

Herbert Jones led the Crimson Tide with 20 points.

No. 2 seed Alabama advances to the second round and will face the winner of Maryland/UConn on Monday.

