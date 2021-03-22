ADPH: Current hospitalizations lowest since April 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,436 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 8,226 of those deaths are confirmed to be from coronavirus, while 2,210 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 511,779 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 398,796 being confirmed and 112,983 being probable. There have been 2,379,815 diagnostic tests conducted and 125,795 antibody tests. These numbers are as of March 22.

In the last 14 days, 148,852 people have been tested and 12,060 positive cases have been reported.

The health department also reports 310,742 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

The state reports 47,090 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of March 21, there are currently 355 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Alabama began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15 and the Moderna vaccine shortly followed. A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA Feb. 27 but has not yet been distributed to the public. As of March 14, there have been 1,381,699 vaccines administered.

Below, you’ll find a dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health. You can also view the dashboard by clicking here. You can learn more about Alabama’s administered vaccines by clicking here.

You can find full coronavirus coverage by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2020/07/14/adph-more-than-k-alabamians-have-died-covid-more-than-k-test-positive-k-recover/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.