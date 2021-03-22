16 and 17-year-olds only eligible for one brand of COVID vaccine, so far

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People with health conditions age 16 and up are eligible for vaccines as of March 22 under Phase 1C, but there’s something you need to know first.

Pfizer is the only one approved for people between 16 and 18, so far, so if you are making an appointment, you need to check first.

The two other vaccines on the market, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, are approved for 18 and up according to each company.

While both are in the process of getting approved for younger people, only Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine has been federally deemed safe enough.

While several companies, including Walmart and CVS, list the type of vaccine they are offering, some private providers do not, so parents are advised to call and check first before getting to the appointment.

“That really needs to be clarified before someone makes an appointment. If an entity has all three, they can provide the right product which again is Pfizer, and 18 above it can be either Moderna or J&J,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

Your provider should know about the restrictions as an extra safeguard to make sure your child gets the right thing.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/20/year-olds-only-eligible-one-brand-covid-vaccine-so-far/

