Staying Dry Through the Weekend

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – We saw more in the way of sunny skies this afternoon as highs once again warmed into the 60s. We’ll see a little bit more cloud cover return on Sunday, then a mixture of sun and clouds to start the new work week. Rain chances return once again for the middle of the week, then clearer skies return by next weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, stray sprinkle possible. High near 61°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 73°

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance.  Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Isolated showers. Low: 58° High: 74° 30%

THU: Scattered chowers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 70%

FRI: Any rain ends by morning, then mostly sunny.  Low: 61° High: 76°

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until Sunday afternoon.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20 kts, decreasing to 15-20 kts by the afternoon. Seas 2-4 feet.

