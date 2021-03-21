Staying Dry Through the Weekend

SYNOPSIS – We saw more in the way of sunny skies this afternoon as highs once again warmed into the 60s. We’ll see a little bit more cloud cover return on Sunday, then a mixture of sun and clouds to start the new work week. Rain chances return once again for the middle of the week, then clearer skies return by next weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, stray sprinkle possible. High near 61°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 73°

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Isolated showers. Low: 58° High: 74° 30%

THU: Scattered chowers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 70%

FRI: Any rain ends by morning, then mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 76°

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until Sunday afternoon.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20 kts, decreasing to 15-20 kts by the afternoon. Seas 2-4 feet.

