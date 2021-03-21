One person shot at Panama City Beach hotel

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Around 4:30 Saturday evening, Panama City Beach Police officers responded to a shooting at Seahaven Beach Hotel in Panama City Beach.

Police say when they arrived they discovered a victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Officials say this is an isolated incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

