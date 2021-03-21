Annual Azalea-Dogwood Festival held in Dothan’s Garden District

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you were out enjoying the day in Dothan, you may have seen a lot of corvettes and pageant queens. That’s because today was the 57th Azalea Dogwood Festival.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and 2021 Queen Anna Leigh Cooper helped cut the ribbon.

The pageant queens then rode through the garden district in corvettes furnished by the local corvette club.

The parade began at River Bank and Trust before ending on Gerard Avenue.

Dozens of people watched and waved along the parade route. Organizers say the day could not have been more perfect.

“We could not have had better weather. The flowers and the trees bloomed together. That hasn’t happened in several years. And people were everywhere. I think its important to celebrate the fact that we’ve made it through a tough year. Spring is here. We all know that’s a time of renewal and this was just one day set aside for everyone to think in that direction and to be ready for what’s ahead of us,” said Azalea Dogwood Festival President Beth Hamby.

Money raised helps fund scholarships and planting azalea gardens at the hospitals in honor of front line workers.

