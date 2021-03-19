Advertisement

Wiregrass storm damage latest update

Parts of the Wiregrass suffered significant damage from the Thursday morning storms.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Parts of the Wiregrass suffered significant damage from the Thursday morning storms.

One neighborhood being Highland’s where large trees were uprooted from the ground and some houses in the area suffer from major roof damage.

There was also damage across Highway 84 in the neighborhoods just across from the Highlands. Lawn chairs and tables ended up in swimming pools. Fences fell from the winds caused by the storm. The good news from this storm, there are no serious injuries and no deaths.

On Friday, March 19, a team from the National Weather Service will be in Dothan as well as some surrounding areas surveying the damage. They will then decide how strong this tornado was and how long the path of the storm was.

If you have photos or video of storm damage in your area that you would like to share with us, you can e-mail them to news@wtvy.com

