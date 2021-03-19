Advertisement

Troy University officials provide update on summer, fall semesters under pandemic

Troy University
Troy University(WSFA)
By Justin Walker
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - with COVID-19 case numbers decreasing and vaccine distributions increasing in the country, Troy University officials are planning to return to a normal schedule in the fall.

While Governor Kay Ivey’s mask mandate ends April 9th, students will still abide by current protocols through the end of the spring semester.

“We see no reason to alter what we’re doing right now. Its’ served us well through the fall. Our case count has been very manageable, our number of quarantines have been very manageable,” said Dr Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs.

Those guidelines apply to all of Troy’s campuses--including Dothan.

Dr. Tatum says while the numbers are heading in the right direction, the university isn’t quite ready to fully reopen for summer 2021.

“So what we’ve decided is, at least from a course scheduling perspective, is that we would limit the number of in-class classes that we would offer at our locations in the summer to things that dealt with hard sciences, math, chemistry, those types of things. And then the rest of the schedule, we would put online. That’s what we’re going to stay with at least for the moment, which means we’ll have to take a look when we get into the latter part of April and may in terms of what the physical environment would need to look like as we begin the summer term,” Tatum said.

International students make up a large percentage of the student population. Some countries still have travel restrictions still in place, which means returning to Alabama’s “international university” remains uncertain for several students.

“A lot of that is going to depend on upon, number one the ability to travel from their country to the United States, the permissiability of the travel. The second part of that though, deals with the ability of our international students to get visa in order to get into the United States,” Tatum said.

Tatum says the current plans are subject to change, with the university factoring in guidance from federal and state health agencies.

Troy’s main campus is serving as a vaccination distribution site. Tatum says more than 600 vaccinations have been administered in the past two weeks.

