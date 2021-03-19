Troy student arrested for manslaughter following fatal car accident

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested for manslaughter following a fatal car accident in Dec. 2020.

Sylacauga Police say 20-year-old Christopher Ryan Hickman was arrested for the death of 17-year-old Lindsey Motes.

On Dec. 13, 2020, Motes and a group of friends were traveling on Billingsley Road in Sylacauga in a 2009 Infinity G37 that belonged to Hickman. Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole. Motes was ejected. Sylacauga Ambulance Service responded to find Motes dead at the scene. Evidence shows that Hickman’s speeding caused the accident, according to police.

Hickman, a student at Troy University, turned himself in to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Department on March 18. He was processed on a warrant for manslaughter, and was released on $15,000 bond.

