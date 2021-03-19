Advertisement

See Storm Damage in Dothan from a drone’s-eye view

News 4 Meteorologist Amber Kulick and Morning/Noon anchor Carmen Fuentes take a look at drone footage of damage from recent storms that impacted parts of Dothan.
Dothan Storm Damage - Drone Video from Viewer
Dothan Storm Damage - Drone Video from Viewer
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 Meteorologist Amber Kulick and Morning/Noon anchor Carmen Fuentes take a look at drone footage of damage from recent storms that impacted parts of Dothan.

The first video above includes footage courtesy of Todd Gordon. The second was from our own drone.

